The announcement of the return to face-to-face classes in Greater Buenos Aires led on Friday afternoon by Governor Axel Kicillof exposed the National Executive and even more so the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, who hours before had ruled out changes in the educational modality due to the number of cases of coronavirus.

“They have to change the numbers for us to go back to school, but the numbers are clear, “Trotta had said in the morning. But hours later, Kicillof assured that due to the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the Conurbano went from phase 2 to phase 3, which implied the return to the presence.

During his announcement from La Plata, Kicillof said that he had spoken with Trotta. However, hours later they decided to meet. It was this Saturday that the head of the educational portfolio and the Buenos Aires governor met to, as they specified, coordinate that the return to classes in the classrooms be careful.

We also evaluate all the work carried out in the context of non-presence, with the enormous commitment of the educational community to carry out the bimodal scheme imposed on us by the pandemic. – Nicolás Trotta (@trottanico) June 12, 2021

Trotta and Kicillof, together with the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Agustina Vila, held the meeting “to deepen the scheme of return to the careful presence in the classrooms of Greater Buenos Aires “, according to the national official published on Twitter.

Trotta emphasized: “Sustaining presence requires commitment of the whole society“.

He also stressed the importance of “respecting the protocols and maintaining care inside and outside educational institutions” while progressing “strongly in the vaccination process.”

“In addition, we evaluate all the work developed within the framework of non-presence, with the enormous commitment of the educational community to carry out the bimodal scheme imposed on us by the pandemic, “Trotta said.

Axel Kicillof announced the return to face-to-face classes, accompanied by Daniel Gollan and Carlos Bianco.

The official said that the “will is to strengthen the work with each jurisdiction to guarantee the return to the classrooms when the sanitary and epidemiological indicators make it possible because every day is essential.”

And he added: “The articulated and joint work with each governor and governor is essential. There cannot be 24 different policies in the same country. The national state, provinces and municipalities must guarantee effective health care and the right to education. “

Despite what he had said on Friday morning, Trotta said he was not surprised by Kicillof’s decision to return from face-to-face classes. An interview with FM Milenium by assuring that he was not “certain” that the indicator of cases per 100,000 inhabitants would allow the return to the classroom.

“Based on this improvement in the indicator, the metropolitan region of Buenos Aires comes out of the situation of epidemiological alarm and may have a progressive return to presence because there is an incidence rate of less than 500 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants and for on the other hand a lower occupancy of 80% of intensive care beds, “said Trotta.



Horacio Rodríguez Larreta during his press conference.

Four days after the students of the Buenos Aires suburbs return to the classrooms, the Government of Kicillof announced that between this Saturday and Sunday the vaccination shifts will be distributed for all registered teachers and assistants who have not yet received their first dose.

This was reported in a statement by the General Directorate of Culture and Education of the province, which stressed that “with the administered attendance scheme that was in force before the temporary suspension of face-to-face classes, next week the schools located in the municipalities Buenos Aires citizens who make up the AMBA begin to resume their presence “.

In the City of Buenos Aires, in addition to face-to-face classes for initial and primary-level students, the Head of Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, ordered a return to the classroom in secondary education.

LM