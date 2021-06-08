Opposition leaders targeted the national government, following the statements of the general manager of Pfizer Argentina, Nicolás Vaquer, regarding the frustrated negotiations with Argentina for the coronavirus vaccine.

Mario Negri, head of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock in the Chamber of Deputies, was one of those who, through social networks, questioned whether the Executive has prioritized laboratories such as AstraZeneca.

The legislator said that “the striking fact” of the presentation of the Pfizer manager in Congress “is that he said that they were not summoned by the Government to participate in the drafting of the law.”

Later, at a press conference, Negri regretted that the laboratories of China and Russia only respond through writing. And with regard to Pfizer, he harshly criticized that an agreement had not been reached, which would have allowed “8 million more Argentines to be vaccinated.”

Another legislator from the same bench, Luis Petri, also pointed to the Rosada. “After listening to the representative of Pfizer in Argentina, something is clear, there was no intention or will on the part of the National Government to sign with Pfizer. They did not want to overcome the obstacles to guarantee 13.2 million vaccines, “the legislator tweeted.

Vaquer, manager of the pharmaceutical company, exposes in the Argentine Parliament, after the intersections between the ruling party and the opposition, which even led to a civil complaint from President Alberto Fernández to the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich.

The manager stated that the company has “no interest in intervening with State assets.” And he denied that the Argentine government had requested “undue payments or demands from intermediaries.”

In addition, he pointed out that progress is still being made to reach an agreement, as assured days ago by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, who said that the inclusion of the word “negligence” in the law was one of the main obstacles.

For his part, Omar De Marchi, national legislator of the PRO, remarked that Pfizer offered the Government millions of vaccines, and that as of today they could have delivered 8 million, and the rest before the end of the year. For what he described as “inexcusable” that this possibility has not been taken into account.

In his presentation, Vaquer pointed out that so far “Pfizer has the policy of discussing the agreements only at the national policy level.” And he gave details of the first offer.

The businessman specified that he actually offered the Argentine Government officially and in writing 13.2 million vaccines, on July 27, 2020.

Faced with this, Graciela Ocaña, deputy for Public Trust, asked the former Minister of Health Ginés González García and his replacement, Carla Vizzotti, for answers on “why it has not been signed with Pfizer, privileging the businesses of Hugo Sigman, Carlos Slim and Russian vaccines. “

In contrast, Gregorio Dalbón, the president’s lawyer in his complaint against Bullrich for the alleged request for bribes to Pfizer in the negotiation of former minister Ginés González García, went out to cross the opposition.

Via Twitter, the lawyer cited the statement of the businessman who denies the request for “undue payments.” And he pointed to the opposition: “Make up another lie, that of Pfizer ended up in Congress and will have consequences for the Judicial Branch of the Nation.”

