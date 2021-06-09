Denver Center Nikola Jokic has been voted NBA’s Most Valuable Player. After Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Serb is only the third MVP in league history from Europe.

The 26-year-old from the Denver Nuggets is also the first Serbian winner of the prestigious award and, according to the best basketball league in the world, referred Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) by a large margin Places two and three.

Nowitzki was the first European to win the award in 2007, while the Greek Antetokounmpo has been honored in the past two seasons. The votes came from 100 journalists from home and abroad as well as a vote among fans, which had the value of another ballot paper. Jokic won with 971 points. Embiid came on 586, Curry on 453. Antetokounmpo was fourth with 348 points.

