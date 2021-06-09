Patricio Leonel Reynoso, the suspect in the femicide of his girlfriend Pilar Riesco, who died when he fell from a balcony in Pompeii, in March 2020, surrendered to Justice this Wednesday after being a fugitive for more than two months.

Reynoso (32), for whom a reward of one and a half million pesos was offered for information on his whereabouts, appeared this afternoon with a lawyer at the headquarters of the Homicide Division of the City Police in Palermo, and was Graciela Angulo, 51, detained at the disposal of the Criminal and Correctional Judge 51, who has charged him with “qualified homicide due to the relationship and for having mediated gender violence.”

Pilar Riesco was 21 years old. He died by falling from a balcony on a fourth floor in Pompeii.

