Biden meets Putin for the first time since the start of his term in January 2020, after attending two summits of the Group of Seven and NATO, in addition to a US-European summit.

Air Force One from Brussels has landed at Cointrin, and Biden is scheduled to go directly to a heavily guarded hotel where he will stay for talks with Swiss President Guy Parmoulin.

According to the American “CNBC”, this summit between Putin and Biden is one of the most prominent “geo-strategic” stations this year.

Switzerland was chosen to host this summit, because the small European country is known for its impartiality at the level of foreign policy.

Biden will receive the Russian president, after he confirmed a few days ago the United States’ commitment to allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, “NATO.” And on Tuesday, the Kremlin said that the agenda of the summit between Biden and Putin would include “nuclear stability.”

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the meeting will also raise the issue of American and Russian prisoners in both countries.

The relationship between the West and Moscow has significantly strained in recent years, against the background of several incidents, most notably the arrest of the opposition Alexei Navalny, who says he was poisoned, and then arrested in Russia, when he was returning from Germany.

Last September, German authorities said Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union.

Subsequently, tests were conducted in France and Sweden and concluded with the same result, which is that Navalny was poisoned with a gas belonging to the type “Novichok”.

American and Western grievances do not stop at the borders of the Russian internal situation. Rather, Washington says that Moscow is behind many cyber-attacks targeting its infrastructure and cyber security.

Last month, a hacking group known as “Darkside” and allegedly sponsored by Russia, launched a “ransom attack” against the “Colonial Pipeline” oil company.

The attack shut down nearly 5,500 miles of oil pipelines, disrupting refueling by half of the East Coast supply, while there was a gasoline shortage in the southeastern United States.

On the other hand, the Russian presidency has repeatedly denied these accusations, saying that they have nothing to do with the cyber attacks against the United States.

And last April, the United States announced sanctions against Russia, against the backdrop of what it said were human rights violations and cyber attacks.

In the same vein, the United States expelled ten diplomats from the Russian mission in Washington, to which Moscow also responded by expelling ten American diplomats.