Omar Pedrini, the heart surgery lasted more than 5 hours. Just a few days ago the Italian artist from the hospital bed where he was hospitalized for an aneurysm had told everything he would have to face. He was confident in the work of the doctors he had trusted. Has the surgery been performed, what are your health conditions today?

The songwriter and former guitarist of the Timoria underwent heart surgery at the clinic Villa Torri of Bologna, by the medical team led by the vascular cardiac surgeon Roberto di Bartolomeo. A few days ago he announced a pit stop a little longer than necessary to undergo the operation.

He had some events planned which unfortunately he had to to put off. And he is sorry, also because after a long time it was finally possible to return to live music. But he was sure to please his fans by getting back on track soon, after the necessary rest for take care of his health.

According to sources close to the singer, the singer’s health conditions are good. The surgery went well, the artist has already woken up and everything would be going as planned.

These are the words on the social networks of his father Roberto:

Omar woke up and talked about the operation. I was close to him, near the hospital. It was not possible to enter for known reasons. A little while ago he wrote to me. Thank you all! Thank you! From dad rock! From grandfather rock!

Omar Pedrini heart surgery went well

Fans have followed the announcements about his health on social media, waiting to be able to hear him live. On June 20 he should have participated in the final concert of the project “Make a picture against violence against women”Of the Pro Loco City of Montichiari.

Source Instagram omarpedriniofficial

The singer was very keen, but due to the aneurysm he had to reluctantly give up. We hope he will soon be back on stage. His fans are waiting for him.