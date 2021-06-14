The incident of the fall of Christian Eriksen, the Denmark national team player, during a match in the European Football Championship, last Saturday, raised the demands of doctors and community members for the importance of providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices in all public places, hotels, clubs, and workplaces, noting that the rapid intervention by doctors The team, using a CPR machine, helped save his life.

Doctors and specialists stressed the need to issue legislation obligating the provision of cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices in separate areas of each emirate, especially hotels, parks, commercial centers, sports centers, and gathering areas, and to provide people trained to use them, to deal with any emergency situation that may occur, and to rescue them as quickly as possible. Time, before the condition deteriorates and she loses her life.

Citizens and residents called for the necessity of providing cardiac resuscitation devices in residential towers, which include large numbers of apartments, and training security personnel to use them, to deal with emergency cases that are exposed to sudden cardiac arrest, especially that these modern devices require training programs to deal with them with high professionalism.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalifa bin Dray, stressed the necessity of having regulations obligating hotels, sports clubs, sports centers, parks, public places, and safari organizers, to provide CPR devices, and people trained in their use, to deal with emergency situations, where opportunities are Saving a life in record time, through rapid intervention, is much better than waiting for the ambulance to arrive or going to the hospital.

He pointed out that the Foundation has implemented a plan to support government institutions with modern CPR devices two years ago, and provides training programs on first aid, and the use of these devices when needed, as well as providing a car equipped with all devices in the football stadiums during matches, noting that the Foundation’s plan It aspires to provide these devices in all Dubai institutions.

Bin Dray pointed out that during the past three years, 60 CPR machines were distributed to governmental and semi-governmental agencies, as part of the “My City Helps Me” initiative, and that the Foundation was keen to rehabilitate generations of trained and qualified paramedics to rescue critical cases as quickly as possible, which aims to Achieving a speedy response for those with severe heart disease cases

For his part, the consultant cardiologist and Secretary-General of the Emirates Heart Association, Dr. Abdullah Shehab, stated that one person out of every 200,000 people, who do not suffer from risk factors at the age of less than 35 years, are exposed to sudden cardiac arrest, while their percentage among people is Those with risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol levels, and pressure, 1 person per 1000 people.

Shehab stressed the importance of providing CPR devices in all public places, and providing training programs for all members of society on them, to achieve the greatest degree of safety and health stability for this category, as well as providing first aid programs to be accessible to all.

Interventional cardiologist, Dr. Mohamed Hossam Amyour, demanded that many European countries have noticed the importance of providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices in public places, to be close to everyone when they are needed, noting that the recent football player incident dictates the need to provide them in all stadiums. sports clubs, fitness centers, in addition to malls, and training the largest number of community members to use them.

According to the Dubai Health Authority, “Dubai is the city of a healthy heart”, based on three basic components, which are training the largest possible number of volunteers in the necessary first aid to save life in cases of sudden cardiac arrest in record time, and providing a device for electric shocks on a large scale in Dubai, and the launch of a smart application in the initiative that includes an illustrative map of volunteer locations and devices, in order to enhance the speed of rescue required.

She added that the initiative aims to provide 10,000 devices at the level of all Dubai regions, and that the authority, with the participation and great support provided by many government agencies and departments, has so far provided 3800 devices out of the target total, and finally ended, in cooperation and with the participation of a group of concerned and specialized authorities, from Training of 23,000 volunteers within basic aid programs.

sudden cardiac arrest

The latest statistics of the Dubai Health Authority revealed that cardiovascular diseases were the most prominent cause of death in Dubai last year, with a rate of 30.1%.

The authority stated that it had recently launched the first program of its kind in the world, for training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, as part of the “Dubai City of a Healthy Heart” initiative, which it is implementing with the aim of raising the life-saving rate for people with sudden cardiac arrest from 5%, which is the global average, to 65% during the first four minutes of the injury, according to the memorandum of understanding concluded between the authority and the American Heart Association, which prepared and built the training program specifically for the initiative.



