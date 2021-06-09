A conflict escalates at the Waldorf School in Ottersberg. For years, students have been said to have been excessively punished and humiliated. Many parents are upset. How does the school management react?

Ottersberg – As early as the spring of 2020, the first complaints from students at the Free Rudolf Steiner School will surface. Above all, they are directed against a teacher who is supposed to punish children of primary school age unlawfully and excessively. Despite the allegations, the school management continues to issue a warning to the teacher.

After more than a year, one of the parents decided to take the younger son out of school because there was so little feedback on the incidents from the school management. But in response to this, the school management also terminated the school contract for the older brother of the victim two days later.

According to the school, there is no connection between the dismissal and the conflict, but the parents see themselves cheated out of their son’s school place. He would have liked to stay in his well-known class community. How the Waldorf School teacher proceeded and what serious allegations the parents raise, find out here. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.