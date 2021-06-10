Hours after Alberto Fernández congratulated Pedro Castillo, a group of 17 former presidents of Ibero-American countries –among which is Mauricio Macri– called wait for the final results of the elections to know who will be the new president of Peru.

The declaration is signed by 17 former heads of state and government of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA).

There they warn about the complexity of the Peruvian election process and waiting for official resolutions after Keiko Fujimori’s claims.

In the document released this Thursday, they note “that the voting results have not allowed the electoral authorities to define, without a doubt, to the candidate who must proclaim as president-elect “.

In addition, they mention that both Fujimori and Castillo “have made objections and observations of electoral records that must be resolved by the electoral authorities.”

Keiko Fujimori made a request for challenges in the presidential elections in Peru. Photo EFE

Therefore, he called both candidates “to contribute their leadership to sustain citizen peace, and to wait for the constitutionally competent bodies to issue their final resolution. “

The call is signed by Mauricio Macri and 16 other former presidents and former heads of state. Among them are the Spanish José María Aznar, the Uruguayan Luis Alberto Lacalle, the Colombian Álvaro Uribe, the Uruguayan José María Sanguinetti and the Mexican Felipe Calderón, who have recently criticized Alberto Fernández.

Important pronouncement of 17 former presidents for Latin American democracy. The election is not over yet. We will continue to defend the legitimate right of millions of Peruvians until the last vote. https://t.co/sUf1tvTSkZ – Keiko Fujimori (@KeikoFujimori) June 10, 2021

Keiko Fujimori shared the document. “Important pronouncement of 17 former presidents for Latin American democracy. The election has not ended yet. We will continue to defend the legitimate right of millions of Peruvians until the last vote,” said the Fuerza Popular candidate.

Although the results have yet to be made official, the Argentine president has already named Pedro Castillo, of the Peru Libre force, as the winner.

“Today I contacted @PedroCastilloTe, president-elect of Peru. I expressed my desire that we join forces in favor of Latin America. We are deeply twinned nations,” Fernández wrote on his Twitter account this Thursday.



Pedro Castillo leads the provisional recount of the elections in Peru. Photo DPA

And he added: “I celebrate that the dear Peruvian people face the future in democracy and with institutional solidity.”

This Thursday, Castillo leads with 50.2% of the votes, against 49.8% of Fujimori. There are just under 70,000 votes difference. And 0.8% of the records processed are still under review.

In addition, a day before, Fujimori presented before the National Elections Jury “nullity actions of 802 polling stations nationwide.” They would reach about 200 thousand votes. From Popular Force, the party that drives Castillo, they have already announced that they will not accept the request.

As the electoral act is not yet complete, from Peru they sent to Argentina a “protest note” after Alberto Fernández’s greeting to Castillo.

“Given the expressions of the President of the Argentine Republic, Alberto Fernández, made on the date, the Government of Peru has been obliged to deliver a Note of Protest to the Ambassador of the Argentine Republic,” reads the official text.

The full statement of the former presidents

The former heads of State and Government of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA), regarding the presidential elections held in Peru, in its second round that we have accompanied, and bearing in mind the complexity of its social panorama and its governance, that has been compromised in the months leading up to the election.

Bearing in mind that the results of the voting have not allowed the electoral authorities to define, without a doubt, the candidate to be proclaimed as president-elect.

Considering that the candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo, nominated, respectively, by the Fuerza Popular and Perú Libre parties, have challenged and made observations of electoral records that must be resolved by the electoral authorities: We urge both applicants to contribute with their leadership to sustain citizen peace, and to wait for the constitutionally competent bodies to issue their final resolution.

Signatories: Óscar Arias (Costa Rica), José María Aznar (Spain), Enrique Bolaños (Nicaragua), Felipe Calderón (Mexico), Rafael Ángel Calderón (Costa Rica), Federico Franco G. (Paraguay), Osvaldo Hurtado (Ecuador) , Luis Alberto Lacalle (Uruguay), Mauricio Macri (Argentina), Jamil Mahuad (Ecuador), Mireya Moscoso (Panama), Andrés Pastrana (Colombia), Ernesto Pérez Balladares (Panama), Jorge Tuto Quiroga (Bolivia), Miguel Ángel Rodríguez ( Costa Rica), Julio María Sanguinetti (Uruguay), Luis Guillermo Solís (Costa Rica) Álvaro Uribe V. (Colombia) and Juan Carlos Wasmosy (Paraguay).

DS