The commission of legislators that investigated the push of the deputy of the Frente de Todos, Carlos Vivero, towards his counterpart from the PRO, Fernando Iglesias, resolved to close the case after a formal apology from Vivero, which was read by the parliamentary secretary of the Chamber .

“According to what is established by the commission, the action is terminated and the file is filed,” said the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa.

“I don’t know how things are in the neighborhood of Deputy Vivero. In my neighborhood Piñeyro, in Avellaneda, when you apologize, you show your face, you don’t send a word. But it seems that there are people who are quick to push them and when they have to put what needs to be put, send them to say, “Iglesias reproached, who also withdrew the request for expulsion that he had requested.

Deputy Carlos Vivero, present at the session.

The formal apology was read by the parliamentary secretary, Eduardo Cergnul, despite the fact that Vivero was inside the enclosure.

In the text, Nursery shows regret and apologizes. “I wish to express by this formal means my sincere apologies”, the document begins and continues: “Nothing justifies my verbal outburst towards him or my having pushed him, invading his physical sphere, of which I am very sorry”

“I regret the bad moment that no exaltation of mind can justify. I also wish that it be incorporated into the text of the act so that its constancy denotes that when one makes a mistake it is necessary to amend it and that in the life of a body the values ​​that must be cared for matter and respected, “he adds.

The commission that summoned the aggressor, the victim and witnesses was made up of six members. Three from the Front of All: Claudia Bernazza, Ramiro Gutierrez and Mara Brawer; two from Together for Change: Dolores Martínez, and Waldo Wolff; and by Graciela Camaño of the Federal Interbloque.

How was that day?

In the framework of the marathon session on March 21 in which the Income Tax was voted, the PRO legislator denounced that Vivero had pushed him, which unleashed a series of crosses between benches.

At that time, Vivero had indicated that the episode had been “part of a strong discussion” and that there was no “aggression”, although he acknowledged a “small push”.

To put order, Sergio Massa ordered the constitution of a disciplinary commission in line with article 188 of the lower house regulations “for the purposes of defining the corresponding sanctions according to the investigation carried out.”

That article in question of the Rules of Deputies provides that “in the event that the seriousness of the offenses justifies it,” the president will appoint a special commission of five members to propose the measure that the case demands.

“It was a pretty strong exchange that ended with a little push like one saying ‘I got out of here’ and that’s where the matter ended. It seems to me that it is not worth giving more importance to an issue that obviously are heated discussions when it comes to a provocateur of these characteristics, which lead to being on the edge of any balance, fortunately absolutely nothing happened. There was no aggression, “said Vivero.

“I ask that you act with the utmost urgency because it seems impossible to me that we have any type of activity with a deputy who admitted to having carried out an attack and does not show any type of repentance. What if I pass him in the hallway, can I push him? Will you push me again? It’s crazy, ”Iglesias said.

PDL