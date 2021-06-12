Avatar, the one with the blue monkeys, not the airbender, surprised movie lovers around the world 13 years ago with his film, and soon we will see a sequel about which little is known.

Almost at the same time as the premiere, a video game was launched that received mixed reviews from the community for being too linear, but when we believed that it would be permanently withdrawn from the consoles, it returned.

During the Ubisoft Forward transmitted under the E3 2021, they showed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, who debuted with an impressive trailer.

As you can see, on a graphic level it looks impressive, especially because of the construction of the landscapes that are identical to those in the film.

The design of the Na’Vi It also draws attention, since both his physiques and his movement look fluid and faithful to the work of James Cameron.

This visual achievement is due to the implementation of the graphics engine Snowdrop, which was developed especially for the new generation of consoles, so Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora it will be exclusive.

As beautiful as in the movies.

A never-before-seen map in Avatar

Although the wildlife and many settings look similar to the ones in the movie, this new game takes place in a never-before-seen part of the planet, full of its own dangers.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person action-adventure title with an open world where you must be careful with everything around you.

As it has a new generation graphics engine, it will only be available for Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5, PC, Stadia and Luna, so go saving if you want to have it.

Avatar Frontiers It will arrive sometime in 2022, possibly before we see the new movie in theaters.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



