Separated for 1,000 years, two Viking warriors from the same family were reunited this Wednesday at the National Museum of Denmark in Copenhagen, an event that sheds a new light on travel in Europe.

At the beginning of the 11th century, one died in england from head injuries and was buried in a mass grave at Oxford. The other died in Denmark and his skeleton showed signs of blows that suggested that he had participated in battles.

During more than two hours they reconstructed the skeleton of a man in his 20s, from about 150 bones loaned by the Oxfordshire Museum for three years (EFE).

A mapping of the DNA of the skeletons of the Viking age (between the 8th and 12th centuries) fortuitously revealed that they were relatives in the second degree.

“It is a great discovery because now you can trace movements through space and time by means of a family,” explained archaeologist Jeanette Varberg of the National Museum.

Meticulous work

For more than two hours, two of his colleagues reconstructed the skeleton of a man from about 20 years, from about 150 bones loaned by the Oxfordshire Museum over three years.



In the early 11th century, one died in England from head injuries and was buried in a mass grave at Oxford. The other died in Denmark and his skeleton showed signs of blows that suggested that he had participated in battles (EFE).

The historical consensus on the matter is that the ancestors of the Danes they had invaded Scotland and England.

The young man “may have been killed during a Viking raid, but another theory is that was the victim of a royal decree of the King of England Aethelred II, who had ordered in 1,002 that all Danes in England were killed“Varberg said.

According to her, it is very rare to discover kinship links between different skeletons, especially if they are not sovereigns.



A mapping of the DNA of the skeletons from the Viking age (between the 8th and 12th centuries) fortuitously allowed us to discover that they were relatives in the second degree (EFE).

Although the relationship is indisputable, it is impossible to determine the exact relationship between the two men.

“It is very difficult to say if they lived at the same time or if there is perhaps a generation of difference, because there is nothing in the tombs that can give an accurate dating, so there is a margin of more or less 50 years “explained the archaeologist.

AFP Agency.

Look also

GML