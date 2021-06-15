Africa Report: Russian mercenaries kill and torture civilians and children in the Central African Republic

The Kremlin says it is bringing stability to the former French colony, but an international investigation has found Russian mercenaries guilty of war crimes.

Russia has increased its influence in recent years in the former French colony of the Central African Republic. This was evident, for example, during the December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections. Russia sent about 300 soldiers to ensure a favorable election result.

According to the Kremlin’s story, Russia is bringing stability to the troubled and poor Central African Republic. A recent report says otherwise.

US media CNNand the African War Crimes Investigator The Sentry Russia’s mercenaries have committed war crimes against the civilian population of the Central African Republic, according to a group report. There are also children among the victims.

According to the investigation, Russian gun groups fighting the rebels have tortured and murdered civilians and burned villages.

February in the mid-19th century, at least 12 people died in an armed attack in the city of Bambari in the central part of the Central African Republic. Those present said they had tried to escape the violence at the Taqwa Mosque, but were caught by the attackers there.

“It was about the Russians and the armed forces of the Central African Republic,” the woman hiding in the mosque with her two children said.

Russian mercenaries attacked the city of Bambari as they chased after the Séléka rebels. However, according to an eyewitness, there was not a single rebel on the scene, only civilians.

Other sources said there had been two rebels hiding in the mosque, but that these would have been unarmed. The Russian attack was also supported by a helicopter.

CENTRAL AFRICA the republic is a state of less than five million inhabitants, which, despite its abundant natural resources, ranks second in the world after the Niger in the statistics of human development. The country drifted into anarchy in 2013 in the civil war that began when the president François Bozizé was overthrown.

The main parties in the Civil War were the northern Muslim arms organization Séléka and its southern opponent Anti-Balaka.

Since the elections in late December, unrest has escalated again as the Central African Republic’s army repels insurgents who do not accept what they consider to be a fake election result. One month after the election during which up to 200,000 people fled the country due to the violence.

Russia supports the winner of the election in the conflict Faustin-Archange Touadéraa. All in all, Russia is entered into an agreement military cooperation with a total of 28 African countries.