Afghanistan The last Finns in the crisis management forces who served in Afghanistan have returned home

June 8, 2021
There have been Finnish crisis management forces in Afghanistan continuously since 2002.

The last The Finns who served in Afghanistan have returned to their homeland tonight, says the Defense Forces.

The NATO-led Resolute Support operation in Afghanistan will end following a decision by NATO in April. At the same time, the activities of Finns from Afghanistan will also end.

A detachment of about ten people returned to Finland, Colonel Joni Lindeman under. The group was received at Tampere-Pirkkala Airport.

Finland’s losses in Afghanistan are a total of two dead and 15 injured.

