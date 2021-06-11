Kabul (agencies)

Officials said yesterday that Taliban militants have succeeded in controlling another important area in Takhar province in northern Afghanistan.

Members of the local regional council, Mir Ahmad Qasim, Karamatullah and Wafiullah Rahmani, said that Ishkermish, a strategically important area for the Taliban and the government, fell into the hands of the Taliban after violent clashes took place yesterday evening. After hours of fighting, security forces were forced to leave the area due to a lack of ammunition and air support, officials said. The fighting over control of the area also resulted in the killing and wounding of a number of security forces, but the exact number was not known.

The members of the local regional council added that the area is strategically important, as it links 4 other districts in the district, and Taliban militants can now easily threaten neighboring areas.

“The Taliban has now been attacking parts of Bangui district, another district of the district, since Thursday,” the officials added.

The militants have made a series of gains since the formal withdrawal of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan began on May 1, and at least 15 districts fell into the hands of the Taliban.

In addition, the German Interior Ministry announced that 3,394 Afghans entered Germany as part of a program launched in 2013 to receive Afghan employees who worked with German institutions and their families. The ministry indicated that Germany received 798 Afghan aides with their family members, whose total number reached 2,596.