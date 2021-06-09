Afghanistan Masked men shot ten deminers in Afghanistan, the government blames the Taliban

Ten deminers were killed and 16 injured in Baghlan province, Afghanistan.

Disguised militants killed ten landmine-cleared Halo workers in northern Afghanistan, the country’s interior ministry said. In addition, 16 people were injured in the attack, according to Reuters.

The ministry accuses the Taliban of the act, which has denied guilt in the act.

The attack took place on Tuesday, at Halo camp in Baghlan province, about 160 kilometers from Kabul.

About the attack the survivor told AFP that five or six armed assailants opened fire at the camp. They make a special effort to target the members of the Hazara people. Hazaras are often attacked by jihadists.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov condemned the act.

“It’s nauseating that [isku] targeted an organization working to clear landmines and other explosives to improve the lives of vulnerable people. ”

Acts of violence have increased in Afghanistan since the U.S. military began withdrawing its troops from the country on 1 May at the latest. Several civilians have died in bombings and mine attacks against the government.

On Wednesday, the Taliban claimed to have shot down an Afghan army helicopter in Wardak province near Kabul, which the Ministry of Defense said crashed into the country due to a technical failure. Three crew members died when the plane crashed.

Halo Trust is a British organization founded in 1988. The organization has 2,600 employees in Afghanistan and has already cleared 80 percent of the country’s well-known minefields.