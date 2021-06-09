In the midst of the phenomenon of vaccination tourism, with a great demand by the Argentine market for air tickets for travel to the United States and with flights that leave full, Argentinian airlines will resume their direct operations to New York.

The Buenos Aires-New York route will start operating from July 19, in principle, with three weekly flights, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Refering to ticket sales, it is expected that they will be published on the web starting this Thursday, June 10.

It is worth remembering that before the coronavirus pandemic, the Argentine airline had a daily flight to that American city.

Photos in Times Square, New York. Photo AP Photo / Mary Altaffer

Destination USA

During the month of June, Aerolineas Argentinas is operating nine weekly flights to Miami, the destination most requested by Argentines seeking to travel to the United States to get vaccinated. And the planes leave with full occupancy.

In March, the airline was operating 4 weekly flights to the South Florida city. In April and May it went to 6. And in June it already has 9 weekly frequencies.



Vaccinations on the beaches of Miami. Photo Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP

Occupancy is another graphic example of what is happening: during the first quarter of 2021, the occupancy of its aircraft was around 52%; in April it was 61%; and already in May, 100%. For June there is talk -for now- of 85%.

Based on the growing demand and the fact that many people want to buy tickets immediately, for the next few days, prices also shot up.

The more anticipation you have the purchase, the airfares begin to be more accessible. It is not the same to buy a ticket for the next ten days – it can reach 400,000 pesos – than for two months from now.



Visitors on the steps of the Museum of Modern Art. Photo AP Photo / Mary Altaffer

Aerolineas Argentinas flights to New York – the second most popular US destination by the Argentine public, according to travel agencies – will be added to the three weekly flights that American Airlines will begin operating in the middle of this month. The US airline currently has seven weekly frequencies to Miami and four to Dallas.