Dr. Saher Al-Salloum, a dermatologist at Prime Medical Center in Dubai, gave several tips to protect human skin from premature aging, most notably “protecting against sunlight by avoiding going out at peak times, wearing appropriate clothes to cover the skin such as long sleeves, using sunscreens with a protective factor, and avoiding all Tanning methods, as there is no such thing as healthy tanning, because tanning is a response to damage to skin cells by ultraviolet rays.”

He continued: «You should avoid smoking, which accelerates skin aging and causes wrinkles and atrophy of the skin, and avoids consuming alcohol, which dries and harms the skin and accelerates its aging, in addition to following a healthy, balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables that contain vitamins and antioxidants, and daily exercise that improves blood circulation. It strengthens immunity, which is reflected in the vitality of the skin, avoiding pollutants, and washing the skin to remove pollutants or make-up with gentle washes.”



