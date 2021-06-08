Advertising Yle received the Brand of the Year award

The brand competition organized by the Central Chamber of Commerce also looks at brands from the perspective of protecting the brand and intellectual property rights.

Central Chamber of Commerce The Brand of the Year award has been given to Yle.

The award was presented on Tuesday at the Great Brand Day event organized by the Central Chamber of Commerce.

The choice to be the winner of the competition was justified in particular by the strength of Yle’s brand in a rapidly changing world.

“Yle has developed its service concept in a challenging and constantly changing operating environment, among other things with the help of its versatile digital services. In its operations, Yle has taken special account of the customer’s needs – for example, Areena, Radio Suomi and the youth brands have been carefully built for certain target groups, ”says the board professional who chaired the competition jury. Marina Vahtola.

The winner was selected by an expert panel of branding and intellectual property professionals. The criteria include, among other things, the brand book, communication and IP strategy, brand protection, brand innovation and its use in international contexts.

Competition differs from traditional advertising competitions in that it also looks at brands from the perspective of brand and intellectual property protection. Some of the members of the panel are lawyers specializing in intellectual property rights.

The Central Chamber of Commerce organized the Brand of the Year competition this year for the second time. The purpose of the competition is to develop Finnish brand expertise and encourage Finnish companies to work long-term.