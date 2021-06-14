According to the GroupM forecasts – half-yearly average – in mid-2021 la advertising growth for the current year it is far exceeding previous expectations. This has led to a substantial revision of global estimates for this year and for years to come, reads PrimaOnline. Factors driving rapid growth include the faster-than-expected expansion of App ecosystems, the rapid formation of small businesses, and the growing role of transnational media markets.

The general forecast of the sector

Growth 2021: 19% (excluding US political advertising), a significant upward revision from our forecasts last December and advertising revenue 15% higher than in 2019. The forecast, we read on Prima, is that the global advertising, including that policy of the United States, will exceed $ 1 trillion in 2026, compared to $ 641 billion in 2020 and $ 522 billion in 2016. Concentration within the industry has increased during this period: in 2020, the top 25 media companies accounted for 67% of total advertising revenues. The same group of companies in 2016 was 42%. Some markets are expected to see growth of more than 20%, including the UK, Brazil, China and India. Many others will grow like Canada, Australia and the United States.

The Italian market

As regards the Italian advertising landscape, the estimates were also revised upwards, with a better-than-expected performance after a slow start in the first quarter. The new forecast is + 10.7%, more than 3 percentage points more than the previous release (exceeded the values ​​of 2019). The driving effects would be the rebound in the second quarter and sporting events (European Championship and Olympics), which mainly impacted TV and Web. A strong rebound in the television medium in the second quarter due, as anticipated above, to both sporting events and restart of some categories of spenders, silent in advertising in the last year. Finally, the digital medium has shown particularly positive performances, with one double-digit growth not only thanks to small and medium enterprises, but also to the restart of Big Spenders.