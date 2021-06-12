The percentage of companies with revenues of more than $ 1 billion annually has grown 60% in advanced capitalism since 1995, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Of that total, more than 25% was the result of increased productivity, while 11% corresponded to the rise in the wage bill.

It means that the capital has increased by 2/3 in this period; and that also the link between higher wages and higher productivity has been completely broken; And in any case, what is clear is that the wage bill, which has increased by less than 20% of the total, corresponds to a workforce with a very high level of qualification, whose owners have a widely developed systemic intelligence.

The result is a systematic growth of the social gap. At this time – says McKinsey Global Institute – the top 10% of North American society owns 87% of the country’s stock market assets, a trend that has accelerated dramatically in the last 10 years.

Inequality is deepening, and it clearly acquires a structural character. Thus, firms with annual revenues of more than US $ 10 billion are responsible for more than 2/3 of the value added in the G-7 countries.

These companies carry out today practically all of your investments in “intangible capital” (technology, software, patents), while the “fixed or sunk capital” – plants, machinery, infrastructure – has been reduced to 20% or less of the total.

The leading sector of these companies are those of high technology, above all and in the first place biotechnology, such as the health industry and the food industry. These are the ones that systematically expand the scientific / technological frontier on which the expansion of the system depends.

Behind them are digital platformsBy definition “hightech”, such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook, which are the ones that constitute the structural base of advanced capitalism.

That base is the “digital economy”, where the Fourth Industrial Revolution is processed, and which represents 65% / 70% of GDP in the US, while it amounts to 40% in the People’s Republic.

Immediately afterwards are the services of advanced capitalism, which are the universities and research centers, as well as the hospitals, and the large units of pharmaceutical medicine.

In this core of advanced capitalism the US is the undisputed leader. This is its “comparative advantage” where it has proven unbeatable so far.

Finally, there are manufacturing and automobile companies, as well as distribution and logistics systems; Y on the last step, serving the system as a whole, the global financial markets, whose epicenter is notoriously on Wall Street.

McKinsey points out that this productive ranking was exactly the reverse in the 20th century, with the manufacturing / automobile industry in a leading position, accompanied by construction activities, especially infrastructure (“fixed or sunk capital”).

In the productive system of the XXI century the priority is those who invent new things and materials, characterized by their high content of knowledge, and then distributed through digital platforms – the so-called “Internet commerce” or “e-commerce” – which is the fastest growing international exchange sector, and which was 12% of the total 10 years ago and now it amounts to more than 20%.

McKinsey cautions that manufacturers were 56% of all large companies in 1995, and now represent only 41%.

Advanced capitalism is above all a knowledge society, where the value of labor power is exclusively defined by its content in “human capital”.

In this system, the difference between those who have the most and those who have the least in “human capital” is exponentially deepened, to the point that what is essential today is neither capital nor labor, but “collective intelligence”: the knowledge of the world processed and systematized, immediately usable in the accumulation process.

In a strict sense, capitalism has ceased to be capitalism, and today the global system has entered into a post-capitalist stage that is at the same time hyper-capitalist. The system, due to its extraordinary dynamism, has gone beyond its limits, and has inaugurated a new historical epoch.

This is what causes that the three North American industries of highest technology have tripled their margin of profit since 1990, and today they represent 45% of the total of the American corporate profits; and that 60 of the main companies represented 20% of GDP in 1954, while today the 20 largest have more than 30% of the total US product. The process of consolidation and gigantism is unstoppable.

Google has bought through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) more than 120 high-tech companies in the last 10 years, and the same has happened with the remaining high-techs.

The capitalist accumulation of the 21st century has simple, even brutal strokes, but certainly irreversible.

