One of the most striking surprises of the Nintendo Direct was the announcement of the return of Advance wars with a remake of the first 2 installments of the main series. After such a long time without a new installment of the series, you may wonder who will be in charge of bringing the franchise back to life, but apparently there is no reason to fear.

Advance wars It is a Nintendo series that is in charge of Nintendo and Intelligent Systems, but its developers have changed in its multiple installments that stopped appearing in 2008.

That said, it was not known with certainty which studio would be in charge of Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp. In the trailer it was not revealed, but through Twitter WayForward has just announced that it will be in charge of making these versions from 0 of the original deliveries.

“We are truly honored and excited to be working on Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp with Nintendo! I am excited to help bring this series to Nintendo Switch, “said the developer.

WayForward will receive support from those responsible for Advance wars

Something interesting is that it will be the first time that this studio will work on the series, in which only Intelligent Systems, Nintendo, Hudson Soft and Kuju Entertainment had participated.

If this causes you mistrust, the truth is that you should not have anything to fear, as Nintendo confirmed to Siliconera that both she and Intelligent Systems will offer you “support and advice.”

In addition, we remind you that WayForward is a developer who has worked on many recognized series, such as Shantae, River City Girls Y Mighty Switch Force!.

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp It will arrive exclusively for Nintendo Switch on December 3. You can find more news related to this Nintendo series by visiting this page.

