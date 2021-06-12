The Roads and Transport Authority has approved a project to implement the requirements of transportation integration and flexible mobility around nine Expo 2020 bus stations, which is being implemented by the authority in coordination and cooperation with the companies “Nakheel, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Tecom and Dubai Real Estate”.

Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The project aims to encourage the use of alternative environmentally friendly means of transportation, such as bicycles, encourage the use of pedestrian paths, and promote the use of mass transportation, such as the Dubai Metro and Tram, and marine transportation. and public transport buses, by improving the environment surrounding the users of these means to achieve integration between the various means of transport, including providing appropriate sidewalks for pedestrians, providing traffic safety requirements for all road users from safe crossings, and traffic lights dedicated to pedestrians and bicycles, and checking the continuity of the bicycle path. Providing the requirements of people of determination to facilitate their access and use of all available means of transportation, in addition to maximizing the use of public transportation and its integration with alternative means of transportation.

He added: “The project includes the promotion and application of mobility and connectivity standards in the area surrounding the nine (Expo 2020) bus stations, which are: Al Baraha, Al Ghubaiba, Al Jafiliya, Business Bay (2), Dubai Silicon Oasis, International City, Palm Jumeirah, and Etisalat Bus Station. and Union Bus Station.

He pointed out that the project will add 45 kilometers to the network of bicycle paths, which makes the Expo Bus Stations development project a distinctive model in the field of mass transit and environmentally friendly transport, and depends mainly on improving the infrastructure, to suit it with new road networks related to flexible and environmentally friendly transportation, and to improve The area surrounding pedestrians as they move.

He stressed the authority’s keenness to provide a friendly infrastructure for residents that meets the requirements and standards of transportation integration, and enhances the interconnection between the components of the city, to facilitate the residents’ access to and from mass transit stations, and to ensure that pedestrians and cyclists have access to these means in a safe and easy way, in addition to providing a qualified environment for owners Enthusiasm.

He pointed out that the various mass transit projects have taken into account the strengthening of the connection between the stations of the various means of transportation, development projects, and the attractions surrounding the area, by developing the requirements of the first and last mile, and by providing a set of elements and requirements for transportation integration, such as public transport bus stops and bicycle paths, pedestrian crossings and rest areas, shaded areas and paths, cosmetic agriculture, private vehicle rental and bicycle parking, with the aim of encouraging residents to use non-traditional means of transportation, such as walking, bicycles and electric scooters, to move from their homes to mass transit stations and vice versa.

For a clear overview of the general plan of the Expo 2020 bus station project, Please click on this link.

Components of the project

The work to develop integration requirements around metro and bus stations includes implementing 226 pedestrian lanes, 857 dropped kerbs, preparing lanes for people of determination at 1,053 points, in addition to implementing a number of speed bumps, joint paths for bicycles with pedestrians, and others. Combined with vehicles, implement parking for vehicles on parts of the streets, and increase the width of the sidewalks for pedestrian traffic.

