Abu Dhabi (Etihad) celebrated “ADNOC DistributionWith the opening of more than 450 service stations in the Emirates, the new station, which entered service in April, is located in the Sustainable City in the Emirate of Dubai. It is one of the latest “ADNOC On the go” service stations dedicated to residential neighborhoods and the company’s 31st station in the emirate, As on April 30, 2021.

The Sustainable City in Dubai witnessed an official ceremony attended by senior members of the company’s management, including Bader Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution. The “ADNOC On the go” station is one of 42 neighborhood service stations that are now opening across the UAE, offering customers eight refueling pumps, in addition to a stand-alone ADNOC Oasis store. The station provides refueling and retail services in residential neighborhoods and districts. In which it is difficult to build ordinary stations.

The company’s network of stations expanded significantly following the opening of station 450, where the total number of sites that entered service since April reached 454 service stations and 337 ADNOC Oasis stores, in addition to a number of sites where construction work has progressed a long way. The company aims to open 70-80 new locations in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia this year.