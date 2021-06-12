The young leader of the pro-democracy movement was released this Saturday after almost seven months in prison. She was arrested, along with other prominent activists, in 2019 for her participation in a sit-in considered “illegal” within the framework of social mobilizations in the semi-autonomous territory. The voices of thousands of young people were silenced by China’s persecution of leaders and activists.

Before a crowd of supporters who applauded his release. This is how the young Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was received upon her release from prison, after more than half a year behind bars.

“Agnes Chow add oil” chanted the followers of the leader at the gates of the Tai Lam women’s prison. This slogan, which alludes to the idea of ​​”pouring gasoline on the fire”, is one of the most chanted in the anti-government protests This month marks two years since its inception.More than 2,000 agents patrolled the streets of the city to avoid any show of support for the movement or protests in commemoration of the anniversary.

The 24-year-old activist was initially facing a 10-month sentence for participating in “illegal” assemblies during the 2019 anti-government protests, but her release came ahead of schedule and without an official explanation from Hong Kong authorities.

“I hope that the world, not only Hong Kong, but the whole world can know that the National Security Law is not actually something legal, but a political tool for the regime, for the government to crack down on political dissidents,” he said Chow last September 2020, shortly before entering prison.

Chow is one of the most prominent faces of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Despite not making comments to the press, he had a message of encouragement to his followers written on his shirt: “they are doing very well” and thanked the wait despite the rain through Instagram. “The painful half a year and 20 days is finally over,” reads the post on his social network.

The Hong Kong woman began her activism as a 15-year-old teenager, protesting against the Chinese government’s plans to implement “a moral and national education” in public schools. In this context, he met other youth leaders of the movement such as Ivan Lam or the famous Joshua Wong, imprisoned along with Chow for their activism and their participation in the ‘Umbrella Revolution’.

Both leaders are still in prison. The Chinese authorities allege that they were the instigators of the sit-in held in front of the police headquarters to prevent the approval of a bill that would allow extraditions to Beijing from the former British colony to be prosecuted in mainland China.

Joshua was further arrested under NSL today. WITHOUT legal representative this morning, he was taken to Laichikok Reception center to take statement. It is not known yet when and where this investigation will lead him to. Joshua has now returned to ShekPik Prison. (Apple Daily) pic.twitter.com/nI0KXGx2rF – Joshua Wong 黃 之 鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) January 7, 2021



Two years of the massive 2019 pro-democracy marches in Hong Kong

The massive social mobilizations that shook Hong Kong in 2019 made headlines for months due to the police crackdown on protesters, mostly young students. The reason for your protest? Democratic improvements for the territory and greater autonomy for China. But the Asian giant delegitimized the protest claiming the participation of “foreign forces” opposed to the Asian giant.

The last marches of 2019 were a continuation of the protests of 2014, when thousands of people took to the streets to demand the fulfillment of Beijing’s promise to grant universal suffrage to Hong Kongers in the semi-autonomous territory. Democratic demands that for years have been silenced by force.

China National Security Law and Lesser Freedoms

China and the Hong Kong authorities responded to social demands with intense political persecution of their leaders, which led to the dissolution of the pro-democracy party, the son of demonstrations and activism: Demosisto, founded in 2016. Chow, Wong, Lam and other young people were the architects of the defunct party, which defended the self-determination of the territory and democratic improvements and guarantees.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping saw the demonstrations as a serious threat to the integrity of his country and silenced them with an unpopular rule approved on June 30, 2019: the National Security Law, protected by the approval of Hong Kong ruler Carrie Lam. In addition, the arrival of Covid-19 served as an excuse to suppress the right to protest, which is why now the demonstrations are considered illegal under the pretext of the health emergency.











Exile or prison, the alternatives for Hong Kong activists

Many Hong Kongers went into exile for fear of retaliation from Beijing under the new regulations, which criminalize dissent. “They wanted to really silence Hong Kongers with this, but I think they have definitely gone too far,” said another Hong Kong leader and activist Nathan Law, in July 2020 from exile in London. The UK has offered political asylum to activists who wish to leave. Hong Kong, despite criticism from China.

Those like Chaw who decided to stay behind to support the movement, now more focused on social media due to the climate of persecution and harassment, face prison terms. The National Security Law offers Beijing the power to intervene in the territory if its authority is challenged by acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Thus, it has shaped the political life of Hong Kong and silenced opponents.

China assures that everything is to guarantee its integrity as a nation and with that argument it has justified the suppression of multiple freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory, which is led and monitored by organs and politicians related to the Chinese Communist Party. Carrie Lam, the executive director of Hong Kong, follows the heavy-handed line against the dissent marked by the Chinese Executive.

But, on the other hand, the international community has condemned these acts and has denounced that they put at risk the premise of “one country, two systems”, which operated in the territory since its independence from the British colony in 1997.

With Reuters and AFP