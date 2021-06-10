CtW is asking for the duration of its new agreement to be extended, as the reduction will only apply for one year.

Robert Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, he continues to charge too much for his work despite having reduced the salary. We don’t say it, it says it the CtW Investment Group investment fund, who have advocated for years to limit the salaries and uncontrolled bonuses of the manager who, remember, is a constant presence in the annual list of CEOs with the most excessive salaries in the United States. In fact, CtW was the same fund as raised the alarm over a clause in Bobby Kotick’s contract, which recently allowed him to receive $ 200 million in extras on his (already high) base salary.

The reduction will only really apply for a single yearThe point is that, a few months ago, Activision Blizzard announced that Bobby Kotick’s base salary will be cut in half until April 2023. A reduction with many buts. On the one hand, the term implies that, In just two years, the executive will be able to raise his salary again. On the other hand, and due to the company’s executive incentive program, Kotick could obtain bonuses of up to 200% of his reduced salary in 2021, therefore, potentially make more money than before the reduction. It is because of that CtW asks shareholders of the company they reject re-election of the compensation committee, and the new agreements with the directive.

Basically, because they claim that said board has not taken real steps to appease discontent of the shareholders. And it is that, they add, this salary reduction of Bobby Kotick will only really apply in the year 2022, which makes it no more than an aesthetic measure. “The short extension of Mr. Kotick’s employment agreement, coupled with the effects of the incentive program, make the new reductions compensation in capital be useless“CtW states about her.” The Compensation Committee has not resolved persistent shareholder concerns about executive pay at Activision by extending CEO Kotick’s contract for less than two years. “

Shareholders against Bobby Kotick’s salary

“Given the repeated opposition [de los accionistas] to Kotick’s pay over the years, investors would expect long-term reform of their salary, for a period longer than a single year, “they continue. In this, the fund reiterates that” since the extension only lasts until the end of March 2023, the only full year in which Kotick will see a significant reduction in your salary is 2022. In other words, the extension does not last long enough to show honest interest Committee for reducing exaggerated CEO pay for a long time. “

Kotick’s payments are so huge, they undermine this reductionCtW“Likewise, the substantial payments to Mr. Kotick for their 2021 and 2021 prizes are so huge on their own that they seriously undermine the contractual reductions that apply mainly in 2022. “In other words, and of course, CtW believes there is no use reducing annual salary from Bobby Kotick, from $ 1,750,000 to $ 875,000, for a single year, when then it takes 200 million dollars in bonuses. For now, it remains to be seen if the rest of the shareholders share CtW’s vision, and oppose the reelection of Activision Blizzard’s compensation committee.

We remind you that the company closed 2020 by laying off hundreds of workers, despite its record results. However, just a quarter later, Bobby Kotick has announced plans to hire up to 2,000 employees to triple the size of his studios, with his sights set on Call of Duty. In fact, the recent Crash Bandicoot 4 studio is now working on CoD Warzone, although they will continue to work on other projects.

More about: Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard and Activision.