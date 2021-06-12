The coronavirus pandemic continues to recede in the Region of Murcia and, in the last seven days, the number of active cases has fallen by almost 20%, to 580 affected. However, the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health detected 70 positives this Friday, 18 more than the previous day. The health workers carried out 2,641 PCR or antigen tests in the last 24 hours, with a postivity rate of 2.6%.

Of the 70 new cases, 27 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 12 to Cartagena, 12 to Lorca, three to Totana, two to Águilas, two to Alhama de Murcia, two to Puerto Lumbreras, two to San Pedro del Pinatar and two to Las Cotillas Towers. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

The situation in the hospitals of the Region of Murcia is very similar to that of last Thursday, with a slight decrease in the number of graduates, 34 in total. 14 of these patients are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

For the second consecutive day, Health does not report any deaths from coronavirus and the total number of deaths remains at 1,605. Since the start of the pandemic, 113,636 people have been affected by the coronavirus.