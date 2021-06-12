The new Acid Nerve and Devolver Digital video game will arrive in July and promises great boss battles.

If you are fans of RPG and the action games, surely this game catches your attention. One of the titles that Return Digital recently announced is Death’s Door, an action-adventure RPG that the publisher featured on the latest ID @ Xbox. Now we finally have the release date of the title, which has also confirmed the platforms on which it will be released. To celebrate, we have a new gameplay trailer.

The new video game is developed by Acid Nerve, authors of Titan Souls, and puts us in the shoes of a Raven, which has the mission of getting the souls of the dead. The game, which has a isometric view and very clean and careful graphics, bases its strength on the battles against great bosses that will stand in our way. In the new video we have been able to observe some of those that we will meet.

In order to complete the mission, the Raven will have at his disposal melee weapons, arrows and the power of magic. We will can customize statistics of the character and improve their skills. The game promises a dark story, although according to the description of the title we can expect touches of humor. We will see what Devolver Digital refers to by this, but it will be interesting to discover the secret behind the gates, which are the portals that hide the different worlds and bosses of Death’s Door.

The video game will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC (Steam) next July 20th, so you only have to wait a little over a month to enjoy it. If you want, you can buy it until launch day with a 15% discount on Steam. This has been one of the big announcements of the Devolver Digital E3 2021 conference, in which we have also known the release date of the Early Access of Phantom Abyss.

More about: Death’s Door, Acid Nerve, Devolver Digital and E3 2021.