A few weeks after its launch on PC and consoles, we present this video gameplay of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance in which you can see in action Drizzt Do’Urde and other heroes of Forgotten Realms in the cold lands of Icewind Dale. In this cooperative action adventure with RPG overtones, we will have to work as a team to defeat the ogres, goblins and other dangers that roam this fantasy world.