The second team will win the European Football Championship match between Russia and Belgium. This prediction was made on June 12 by the Hermitage cat Achilles.

A video of the prediction process appeared on the animal’s Instagram account. The footage shows how the animal approaches the part of the table where the flag of Belgium is located.

“The cat chose Belgium,” – said the leader of the trial.

Achilles’ previous prediction came true. The cat predicted Italy’s victory over Turkey in the Euro opening match. The Italians beat their rivals with a score of 3: 0.

Euro 2020 kicked off on Friday, June 11, with the Italy – Turkey match in Rome. On June 12, the Russian national team will play with Belgium in St. Petersburg, on June 16 – against the Finnish team also in St. Petersburg, on June 21 – with Denmark in Copenhagen.

In the first game, according to the singer Yuri Loza, the Russians will lose 1: 3.

Earlier on June 11, it was reported that in Lviv, the organizers of the Lviv Fan Festival will pour one hundred glasses of beer for every Belgium goal against Russia at the European Football Championship match.

On May 20, the organizing committee of the competition noted that foreign ticket holders for Euro 2020 will be able to come to Russia without a visa using a fan passport.

The European Football Championship was planned to be held in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed to the summer of 2021. It will take place from 11 June to 11 July in 12 European cities.