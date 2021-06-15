In these hours Dagospia had revealed a gossip about Achille Lauro, accusing the man of having had a series of heated clashes with Amazon Prime and more specifically with the production of Celebrity Hunted, a program in which he recently took part. The singer’s management, however, has recently decided to deny the news!

According to one recent indiscretion of Dagospia, released by Giuseppe Candela for the column ‘A Lume di Candela’, between Achille Lauro and the authors of “Celebrity Hunted“, that the June 18 will debut on Amazon Prime Video, there would be a number of friction.

In particular would have been the management of Achille Lauro to have some problem with Endemol, production company of the program that will arrive in the next days.

“In Milan there is a rumor that behind the scenes there would be not a few problems for the management of Achille Lauro, in particular some mention a heated clashes between management of the artist and the manufacturing company Endemol. “ Read also: Celebrity Hunted 2 on Prime Video: cast revealed

in fact it was read in a recent article on the portal. In these hours, however, it is staff of the singer wanted deny the thing.

Achille Lauro: no quarrel with Endemol

“We deny categorically what is written today within the article of Dagospia, according to which there would be problems in the management of Achille Lauro behind the scenes of Celebrity Hunted even referring to clashes occurred between management and the Endemol Shine Italy “.

he did know it staff of the singer a few hours ago, underlining how, instead, the experience of Achilles in reality it was exciting, serene and at times goliardic.

“Everything was managed to perfection thanks to the support of a very professional team and thanks to the support of a production structure such as Endemol “.

has continued Angelo Calculli in the press release, saying that i personal relationships of the manager with Endemol are excellent and based on correctness and to the reciprocal respect.

“We have never had any kind of problem or discussion. Who reports different situations or opposed to my statements he does not taking into account the truth”.

it is read. In short, the revelations of Dagospia I’m false or to lie is the team of Laurel?