During the recording of the new Celebrity Hunted it would seem that clashes arose so much that Achille Lauro’s manager made an intervention that denied the information disclosed.

Achille Lauro is one of the new protagonists of the new season of Celebrity Hunted. The artist has often talked about himself, for the free way in which he expresses himself. Cheeky and sincere, Achille Lauro is now on the crest of the wave.

Among those who appreciate the exuberant artist and his way of being and those who just want to criticize the character that emerges on the surface, Achille is meanwhile in the whirlwind of a brand new summer hit: “One thousand“.

Today, however, there is no talk of Achille Lauror just as a singer in the record collaboration with Fedez and Orietta Berti. In fact, news has arrived directly from behind the scenes of Celebrity Hunted 2.

Intractable Achille Lauro while filming Celbrity Hunted?

What to Achille Lauro little matter to appear as others want it is certain. That he is a character who can make people talk about him and what he does, as well.

As a good artist, Achille Lauro loves to perform trying to give different types of messages. A philosophy of “scandal” for the purpose of expressing itself. Then, the scandal only grasps those who want to grasp it in a “negative” sense. There is only, perhaps, to appreciate a whimsical character who knows how to get involved with seriousness and intelligent irony.

However, it seems that gossips are always lurking. A news just released and immediately denied, of which little is known yet, deals with some accusations leveled against the singer and the behavior he adopted in an alleged program, which is understood to be Celebrity Hunted:

In Milan there is a rumor that behind the scenes there would have been many problems for the management of Achille Lauro, in particular some hint at heated clashes between the management of the artist and the production company Endemol. Only bad things?

At least this is what Giuseppe Candela is aware of, who spread the news about Dagospia.

Achille Lauro’s manager makes a press release

Angelo Calculli – as manager of Achille Lauro – he immediately moved to disclose a press release so as to deny what he says is completely false news: