The criticism of Jens Spahn doesn’t stop there. The Federal Audit Office (BRH) now describes the approach of its ministry to corona management as “problematic”.

Berlin – Jens Spahn's decisions in corona management are still being criticized. The anger about the mask deals of the CDU politician is only one of the points that caused a stir. The Federal Minister of Health is coming under more and more pressure.

There was now also a rebuke for the CDU politician from the Federal Audit Office (BRH). As the Southgerman newspaper reported, allegations against Spahn’s ministry are listed in a 42-page test report. The central message of the paper: too much money has been wasted.

Jens Spahn: Federal Audit Office criticizes corona management in audit report

One of the three big criticisms in the report: Corona protective masks were billed too expensive. Until the beginning of April 2021, the federal government had paid 2.1 billion euros for the distribution of masks through the Federal Social Security Office. Pharmacies would have profited excessively when masks were distributed free of charge to vulnerable groups of people. The pharmacies were initially reimbursed six euros per mask from the federal government, later a further 3.90 euros. The BRH keeps this out loud Süddeutscher Zeitung for completely covered. Alternative distribution routes for masks have also not been adequately examined.

The Federal Audit Office is also dissatisfied with the payments to hospitals – especially for the incentives to create new intensive care beds. For the treatment of patients, the clinics had already received 1.3 billion euros more from the statutory health insurance funds in 2020 than in the previous year. In addition, the hospitals received 10.2 billion euros from tax revenues as compensation for interventions postponed or suspended due to Corona. The BRH therefore sees “massive overcompensation for hospitals in 2020 from tax revenues”, according to the Southgerman newspaper further.

Federal Audit Office criticizes Jens Spahn – approach to the pandemic “problematic”

Another point in the report deals separately with the creation of intensive care beds in hospitals. From March to September 2020, the federal government financed each new intensive care bed with an additional 50,000 euros. Almost 700 million euros were called up from the hospitals for this purpose. In this respect, there should be 13,700 new intensive care beds in German clinics. However, this has not yet been clearly proven.

The overall judgment of the Federal Court of Auditors is therefore anything but positive. The fact that billions were spent due to the ordinance of the federal emergency brake without parliament having voted on it was "problematic". Even if quick and unbureaucratic help was necessary in the pandemic, control over the funds used would have to be guaranteed.