The prognosis on the health of Carlos Reutemann continues to be reserved two weeks after his hospitalization in Santa Fe, and this Sunday they indicated in a new medical report that his condition “experienced a setback.”

“After a few days of being clinically stable, today (for this Sunday) he presented a subfebrile record again. The corresponding diagnostic studies are carried out. It continues with a reserved prognosis, “they reported in a statement from the Santa Fe Sanatorium, signed by the doctor. Sebastian del Pazo, coordinator of the clinical department.

The 79-year-old legislator had received transfusions the week before and his family came out to publicly request the collaboration of blood donors.

Carlos Reutemann’s medical report. Photo capture.

This Saturday they had reported that he continues to receive nutritional support as part of the treatment and the news had been more auspicious. “Motor rehabilitation therapy began,” they detailed in the part of that day.

The fever had been one of the symptoms he had experienced when your condition worsened in the first week in intensive care.

Mariana Reutemann He published a new message on social networks to join the demonstrations of support and solidarity under the slogan “Force, Lole.”

Through her Twitter account, the youngest daughter of the national senator shared an old photo playing with her father when she was a child and added: “Strength, lion.”

Before being hospitalized in the city of Santa Fe, the former runner had spent a week in home hospitalization.

On Friday, May 21, he had returned home after being treated at the Sanatorio Parque de Rosario, where he underwent surgery due to intestinal bleeding.

On Sunday 30, new problems appeared with a picture of anemia and dehydration, so they had to take him back to a general ward and two days later he went to intensive care.

According to the doctors, Reutemann’s evolution was conditioned by pre-existing pathologies. Among them they mentioned that he suffers from “chronic liver disease and long-standing portal hypertension.”

In 2017 it had been operated in the United States for a Liver cancer.

DS