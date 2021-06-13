No Result
Accidents There has been a gas accident in China, at least 12 people have died and more than a hundred have been injured

June 13, 2021
World
The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

In China at least 12 people have been killed and another hundred injured in a gas explosion in Shiyan City, Hubei Province in central the country, local authorities say.

Rescue operations are still ongoing, so the number of casualties may still rise.

The explosion completely destroyed several buildings. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

The accident happened just a day after eight people were killed and three were injured in a gas plant gas leak in Guiyang City in the southwestern part of the country.

Industrial accidents are relatively common in China, where safety regulations and compliance are often backfired due to, among other things, corruption.

