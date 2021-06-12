No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents The small plane crashed and caught fire in France, killing three people

by admin_gke11ifx
June 12, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The accident is estimated to have originated from an engine fault in the machine.

RelatedPosts

12.6. 23:49

Three people have died in a light plane crash in northern France on Saturday. The news agency AFP reports this.

The local prosecutor Carole Etiennen according to the machine that was on tour probably had an engine failure.

Etiennen according to a four-seater Robin HR 100 aircraft had just left the airport when it crashed and caught fire near Wambrechies, located near the city of Lille in northern France.

Accident investigators had been present, Etienne said, and it is currently estimated that the accident was due to an engine failure in the aircraft.

On the plane persons were 29, 53, and 61 years of age. According to Etienne, they had been on their way to Belgium.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will recover the open missions in its next expansion and Helheim previews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.