Accidents The combination vehicle derailed in Kirkkonummi, an elderly driver died

In Kirkkonummi At the intersection of Upinniementie and Eestinkyläntie, a traffic accident occurred on Wednesday morning at around 10.15, in which one person died.

An elderly driver driving a combination of a truck and a trailer derailed for an unknown reason. The driver was found dead at the scene, says the chief commissioner Aapo Isoaho From the Western Uusimaa police. According to Isoaho, the possibility of a seizure cannot be ruled out.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. At the scene of an accident, traffic is normal again.