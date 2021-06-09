No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents The combination vehicle derailed in Kirkkonummi, an elderly driver died

by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The accident happened on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Upinniementie and Eestinkyläntie.

RelatedPosts

In Kirkkonummi At the intersection of Upinniementie and Eestinkyläntie, a traffic accident occurred on Wednesday morning at around 10.15, in which one person died.

An elderly driver driving a combination of a truck and a trailer derailed for an unknown reason. The driver was found dead at the scene, says the chief commissioner Aapo Isoaho From the Western Uusimaa police. According to Isoaho, the possibility of a seizure cannot be ruled out.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. At the scene of an accident, traffic is normal again.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

SEPI, Airbus and Indra launch a fund to invest in the aerospace sector in full sale of ITP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.