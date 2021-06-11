Accidents China is punishing the organizers of the ultra-running race, which claimed 21 lives

In China, the laundry of a fatal ultramarathon is being washed.

China has punished 27 authorities in the wake of the ultramarathon tragedy in May, Reuters write.

21 people died of hypothermia at a 100-kilometer marathon in China when a violent storm surprised rivals in the mountains.

Organizers are accused of unprofessional race arrangements in difficult terrain and conditions.

The head of Jingtai County, who hosted the competition, was fired after the tragedy. The mayor of Baiyin City and the leader of the Communist Party were also fired.

Jigta County Party Leader Li Zuobi fell from the window of his apartment building on Wednesday. It is unclear whether the death was related to the aftermath of the ultramarathon.

Police are investigating the case, but they say it is not a homicide.

China has so far banned all high-risk sporting events without proper controls, rules and security measures.

The ban applies to, among other things, ultra-running, trail running in the mountains and desert, and jumping in a suit.