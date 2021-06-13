No Result
Accidents A truck and a car caught fire after colliding in Pyhäjärvi on Sunday morning, across Highway 4

June 13, 2021
Blank a semi-trailer truck and a car collided early on Sunday morning on Highway 4 in Pyhäjärvi in ​​Northern Ostrobothnia.

As a result of the accident, both vehicles caught fire.

The accident site is located in Pyhäjärvi, about seven kilometers south of the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 27, says the firefighter on duty at the Jokilaakso Rescue Department. Jarmo Myllymäki.

Highway 4 is crossed as a result of the accident and the road is still being cleared, says Myllymäki.

He estimates that the clearing work will last until about 10.30.

Mill mill does not take a position on possible personal injury. He says the police will inform them in more detail. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The emergency center received notification of the incident on Sunday morning at 6.10.

The news is updated.

