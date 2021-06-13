No Result
Accidents A motorcyclist died in a car accident in Parais

by admin_gke11ifx
June 13, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
The two people in the car were not injured in the accident.

In Southwest Finland A motorcyclist born in Nauvoo in Parainen died on Sunday in a traffic accident on Sunday, the police of Southwest Finland say in a press release.

According to the police, on Sunday the motorcyclist had crashed for an unknown reason in the middle of a ride on Saaristotie at about 1 p.m.

Motorcyclist died at the scene. The two people in the car were not injured in the accident.

The Road Accident Investigation Board and the police investigate the accident and find out the causes.

