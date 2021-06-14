"Nuclear accident at the Chinese Taishan power plant", the French owner of the plant alarmed

For several days, the US authorities have been following the developments of a radioactive leak from a Chinese nuclear plant. The complaint was made by the French company that owns the plant and helps her manage, which she has warned of one "imminent radiative threat". And the Cnn to account for the incident claiming that the company also denounced local authorities that in the meantime they raised the allowable limits of radiation detected outside the Taishan nuclear power plant in the province of Guangdong, in order to avoid having to close it.

The accusation is contained in a letter sent from the French company Framatome to the US Department of Energy. For the moment the Biden administration believes that the installation is not yet "at the crisis level" but it is certainly curious that a foreign company turns to the US government for help when its Chinese state partner has yet to acknowledge that there is a problem.

The company added that, with its men and a team of experts, it is working "to assess the situation and propose solutions to address any potential related issues."

Accident at the Taishan nuclear power plant, China denies it

China reassures on the operation of the nuclear plant in Guangdong, after the news of a possible radioactive leak. China General Nuclear Power Corp. said environmental indicators in and around the Taishan plant are normal. Unit 1 of the Guangdong plant is operating normally and unit 2 was reconnected to the grid last week after an overhaul, the company note posted on the plant's website reads. Bloomberg. The units have a combined capacity of 3.3 gigawatts and went into operation in 2018 and 2019.

Chinese nuclear power plant, the French confirm the anomaly

One of the EPR reactors at the Taishan nuclear power plant in southern China reported "a increase in the concentration of some noble gases in the primary circuit ", said the French group EDF, which took part in the construction of the plant managed by TNPJVC, a joint-venture of CGN (70%) and EDF (30%).

The primary circuit is a sealed circuit which contains water under pressure, which heats up in the reactor tank in contact with combustible elements. Among the so-called "noble" or rare gases, there are argon, helium, krypton or neon. "The presence of some noble gases in the primary circuit - specifies EDF - it is a known, studied and predicted phenomenon from the reactor management procedures ".