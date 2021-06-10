In episode 6 of Acapulco shore season 8, the reality show took fans to see the confrontation between Jacky Ramírez and ‘Nacha’ Michelson, members who already had heated disputes from previous deliveries.

For this week, the show finally introduced us to Karime Pindter’s long-awaited party. In order not to lose habit, the ‘shore’ had more than one uncomfortable moment.

What happened in Acapulco Shore 8 chapter 7?

The ‘Karime XV party’ started in style, with the young woman wearing a pink dress and accompanied by her pages, in this case ‘Chile’ and the rest of the boys. Who would say that in the middle of the celebration, ‘Captain’ would once again have problems with the production of Acapulco Shore.

Producers and show staff had to again withdraw Aarón Álvarez, who argued heatedly with Jaylin Castellanos. He was removed from the tapes and vacationers speak of his possible expulsion.

Back in the mansion Karime confessed to Diego Garciasela that she is interested and they both spent the party together. The next day, ‘Nacha’ and Pindter speak, since in previous chapters the former explained having feelings for Diego. Finally, they had no major problems.

During this chapter, ‘the Boss’ reappeared to cook with the ‘shore’. At the end of his visit, he gave the keys to the underground room to the vacationers for future parties.

Acapulco Shore 8 Preview

Release date of chapter 8 of Acapulco shore 8

The ‘shore’ present their next episode on Tuesday June 15 at 10.00 pm via MTV LA. Check the channel according to your contracted cable service in your respective country.