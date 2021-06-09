Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the committee has succeeded since the beginning of this year in reprogramming the agenda of its cultural and heritage activities and projects within its scheduled dates in order to keep pace with the successive achievements made by the state in light of the exceptional conditions witnessed by the sector on global level.

Al Mazrouei explained that the committee maintained Abu Dhabi’s leading position in enriching the rich heritage scene, benefiting from the emirate’s advanced infrastructure, which facilitated the organization of various events according to the best precautionary measures in festivals and heritage programs during this year and last year.

He added that the committee, in coordination with the various concerned authorities, developed a joint plan that includes implementing a package of precautionary measures and measures that included measuring temperatures and sterilizing all sites daily, and obligating all workers and participants to show a negative test result for the “Corona” virus while wearing face masks and gloves, according to the authorities’ instructions. The competent authorities, adhering to the distance between people and various committees, while providing health materials and various sterilization materials, and urging all workers to take vaccinations to prevent the “Covid-19” virus.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the committee is proceeding with the implementation of its comprehensive plans aimed at promoting culture, consolidating the Emirati heritage, consolidating its values ​​and passing it on to successive generations, embodying the importance of heritage and its great role in the people’s development process and consolidating their cultural identity with the development and development witnessed by the country in various sectors.

The Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi has succeeded, since the beginning of this year, in organizing many heritage festivals and mass cultural programs in addition to various participations despite the difficult conditions imposed by the Corona pandemic, without recording any injuries, which reflects good organization and taking all measures. And tight precautionary measures that secured the safety of the participants.

The Festivals Management Committee began in 2021 with the continuation of the Al Dhafra Festival competitions, which started on November 5, 2020 and continued until January 22 of this year. 2500 metres, the traditional Arabian Saluki match, the Al Dhafra shooting competition (open to all nationalities), the Baynunah shooting championship (for citizens), and the sheep competition, within a schedule and appointments during the end of each week and for about 13 weeks. On February 2, the committee launched the first live episodes of the Prince of Poets program, which specializes in eloquent poetry, to present poetry lovers 10 evenings that were broadcast live from Al Raha Beach Theater and through Baynouna and the Emirates channels, and at its conclusion on April 6, the poet Sultan Al-Dait from Saudi Arabia was crowned with Burdah and Khatam. The Emirate of Poetry and the title of Prince of Poets Program 2021.

It also launched the first direct episodes of the Al-Mankoos program in its second season (one of the tunes of Nabati poetry), and the program’s chapters were concluded on March 29, with the star Abdullah Fahd Al-Sakhabra from Saudi Arabia crowning the title of Knight of the Mankoos 2021.

Modern technologies have been employed in the two programs to confront the challenges of the pandemic in a creative way and meet the participants wherever they are to contain their talents and weave their hopes.

Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve in the Al Dhafra region, about 120 km from Abu Dhabi city, continued to receive its visitors and provide the experience of camping and hunting by traditional methods for the traditional hunting season during the period from November 1, 2020 until February 15, 2021.

The committee, in cooperation with the Camel Racing Federation, participated in organizing the camel auction within the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Camel Racing and Camel Festival. , and about/, in addition to 3 runs of the Mohaleb competition, 30 valuable prizes were allocated to it. During the period from March 25 to April 3, the competitions for the 12th edition of the Al Dhafra Marine Festival were launched on the beach of the city of Al Marfa in the Al Dhafra region, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, without an audience and amid the application of all precautionary and preventive measures.

The committee announced the creation of the “Al Dhafra Grand Kanaad Hunting Championship for men and women”, which was launched in conjunction with the Eid Al Fitr holiday in the city of Al Marfa in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The historic Dalma Festival, in its fourth session, witnessed 5 days of heritage and modern marine competitions and community sports, during the period from 18 to 22 May. The festival’s competitions recorded the participation of about 2445 participants in various competitions, and 193 valuable prizes were allocated, and the festival was limited to the Delma distance race. The 60-foot long dhow sailing competition, the Angling Contest, the Dalma Stand-Up Paddleboarding Race, as well as the running and cycling races.

The Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi announced the release of the book “Reflections on the Sayings and Poetry of Sheikh Zayed” in Arabic and German during a release ceremony held within the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, in the presence of the pavilion of the Federal Republic of Germany, guest of honor for the thirtieth session.

The Poetry Academy in the Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi presented to visitors of the 30th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair a large number of publications, including 40 new publications in various disciplines and fields of poetry, popular culture and studies, some of which are related to the UAE and others are related to the Arabian Gulf. The Arab world, in addition to organizing a number of signatures, also announced the start of registration for academic studies.