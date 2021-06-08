Abu Dhabi Police appealed to drivers not to forget children inside vehicles, especially in this summer weather, or to leave them alone while shopping or for any other reason, and endangering their lives at risk is a crime punishable by law, and whoever is proven negligent in such cases will be referred to the judicial authorities to take legal action against them.

She explained that leaving children in vehicles may cause their death or suffocation as a result of children tampering with the car key and closing it, which leads to a lack of oxygen and high temperatures inside the vehicle or moving it as a result of tampering with the transmission and the occurrence of an accident or exploitation of the weak and theft of the car.

She said that children's suffocation incidents inside the car, and they are alone due to the neglect of families in the first place, because the child is not aware of the risks that surround him as a result of his lack of awareness of things, and here comes the role of parents in protecting the child from himself and others, where the role of the family is vital in this The framework, wishing that such incidents would not occur, in which innocents would be killed.



