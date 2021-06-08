Afforestation of the land, and coloring nature’s painting with fresh green and young pink, is a step towards placing the mirror of the homeland away from the dust of time, and far from the raging flames that grip the chest of dust, which comes from the furious furnace of summer.

When you find a bird flapping with transparent wings on a tree branch, in the shade, you feel the humanity of this homeland.

When you notice a lost person, Rahaf Al-Shasheed, leaning on a tree trunk, you feel the angelic thought of this country.

When you see a weak creature that extends a tongue and closes its eyes, turning to the shadows, you feel that the Emirates transcend the world, and its creatures with the identity of delicate feelings, hearts filled with love of life, love of beauty, and devotion to keep the universe green, wet with the fragrance of belonging to an existence united by the memory of noble exploits. In this endeavor, which is met by the Abu Dhabi Municipality, you feel that the Emirates is formed by an artist who sculpts its statue with chisel of dedication, honesty, and sincerity, and that what blooms above the earth is warned in the hearts of lovers of beauty and lovers of elegance. His, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who sprouted plants, as well as chained the bottom line, and made of the homeland a novel woven in details, woven into fabric, as it raised the taste of man, and the color of his feelings from the green of orchards.

And if the desert taught the forgiven, how to raise the weight of the poem, and how to arrange his feelings, as they are the clusters of the palm tree, it taught the Emirati man how to face the stubbornness of nature, strictly insisting on living with the dreams of the cloud rising on a hill or hill.

Today, the Emirates follow the path of Zayed, and follow the good riders towards the joy and joy of the caravans, and their exhilaration, for the sake of a homeland surrounded by trees, with necklaces of joy, and the ears of which are embraced with fringes of pride, to flaunt their feelings in the dress of luxury, and the headband of opulence, and to go on the paths of life crowned with optimism, and the breezes of white wishes and hopes The petition.

When you see a tree in a corner or near a sidewalk, you feel that the world is preparing for a wedding, or a festive celebration, your feelings clap and greet the hands that planted, that watered, that graze, that took care, and that made sweat to make the tree grow, and the birds flutter.