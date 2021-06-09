The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Al Wathba Municipality Center, organized a remote event, targeting community members under the title “Together we walk”, as part of the “Sports Without Borders” initiative, in cooperation with “Al Noor Mediclinic” Hospital, with the aim of encouraging community members to exercise, Raising the level of societal awareness of the importance of walking for the health of the individual, and consolidating the culture of sports and its practice as a way of life.

The event included a remote lecture, during which Dr. Yaqoub Al Hammadi gave a presentation on the importance of walking in our daily lives and its multiple health benefits, in addition to a presentation on the municipality’s facilities where sports can be practiced, such as walkways, public parks and sports fields.



