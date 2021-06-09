Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

As part of the commissioning and private production work, and in its eighteenth session, under the slogan “The Future Begins Now”, and under the patronage of the main partner Mubadala Investment Company “Mubadala”, the Abu Dhabi Festival 2021 presented musical performances and a report on the oud instrument and its path in a new episode of the World Oud Forum series. Through its digital platforms, with the participation of a group of creative people from Morocco, Syria, Jordan and Tunisia.

The fifth episode, which comes within the activities of the International Oud Forum, presented performances on the oud by the artist Idris El Malloumi from Agadir, Morocco, Nabil Helena, a Syrian artist residing in Berlin, Alaa Shaheen from Amman, Jordan, and Dio between Sumeri Al-Masoumisi Al-Nasser from Sumeri Al-Nasser and Al-Nasser. in France. The episode’s report sheds light on the work of oud maker Nazih Ghadban from Lebanon, and Dr. Murad Sakli presented the results of his research on the oud machine and its path in a changing environment.

The Abu Dhabi Festival continues its international activities and shows, as it will present on June 12, at 8 pm UAE time, the sixth episode of the Forum series.

The International Oud Forum extends from March 25 to June 15, and includes 7 episodes with a television structure, providing special insights from academics with experience in the field of music and arts, while addressing the history and development of the Oud instrument and how the instrument is being integrated into the digital industry and the music scene today, in addition to To present rich reports on six distinguished oud makers from all over the Arab world, with the participation of 27 oud players from 14 countries to perform many pieces composed and varied specifically for the oud. Those wishing to find more information can visit the festival’s website https://bit.ly/2SgFoZ4.

It is worth noting that the activities of the Abu Dhabi Festival 2021, in its eighteenth session, will last for a whole year, as it combines traditional performances with virtual performances based on the latest digital technologies. It also features a unique set of performances and exhibitions, with the participation of 500 artists from more than 50 countries. In addition to 16 world premieres, 12 new festival productions, 8 international co-productions, 4 exclusive commissioned works, and a worldwide tour.