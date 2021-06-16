The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in Abu Dhabi has approved the experimental use of advanced scanning devices to identify possible cases of infection with the #Covid_19 virus, as part of efforts to maintain public health and safety through the use of the latest technologies.

The sites of the pilot phase of using scanning devices include entry points to the emirate, selected public facilities on Yas Island, and specific points of entry and exit in the Musaffah area, and people are allowed to enter if the device shows a negative result.

In the event that the device shows a result indicating that a person may be infected, he is required to perform a PCR examination within 24 hours, and the examinations for potentially infected cases will be free of charge.



