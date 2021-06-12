ofAstrid Theil shut down

During the G7 summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken telephoned the Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi. There was a dispute and numerous allegations.

Carbis Bay – On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, England, there was a dispute between China and the USA. The basis was disagreements in connection with the clarification of the origin of the corona pandemic and human rights violations in China.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken phoned China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Friday and asked the Beijing government to investigate the origin of Covid-19. The US State Department said that Blinken had emphasized “the importance of cooperation and transparency regarding the origin of the virus” in the phone call. Specifically, he demanded that experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) be allowed to return to China. The dispute about the origin of the corona virus has been going on for a long time. US President Joe Biden had already ordered an investigation into whether a laboratory accident in the Chinese city of Wuhan * had led to the outbreak of the global corona pandemic.

US allegations against China: was the corona pandemic triggered by a laboratory accident?

Yang, the Chinese Communist Party’s highest responsible for foreign policy, rejected the US criticism of China’s handling of the Corona crisis. In the phone call with blinking, he described the theory of a laboratory accident as the trigger of the pandemic as “absurd”. This reported the Chinese state television. He urged Washington “to respect facts and science and not to politicize the search for the origin of the virus”.

Long-standing foreign policy issues were also addressed in the rare phone call. US Secretary of State Blinken called on Beijing to reduce pressure on Taiwan and “peacefully solve” the existing problems. The background to these statements are China’s efforts to reunite Taiwan with mainland China, if necessary by force. This split off from China in 1949. Over the past few years, Beijing has massively increased economic, military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan.

G7 Summit: Tensions with China over human rights violations

Yang countered Blinken with counter reproaches. On the occasion of the meeting of the heads of state and government of the seven leading industrialized countries (G7), the top Chinese diplomat criticized Washington’s diplomacy of the “small circles”. State media reported this. Yang is said to have told Blinken in their first conversation since March that the only real multilateralism is that based on the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. The US should therefore not use human rights issues as “a pretext to arbitrarily meddle in the internal affairs of other countries,” said Yang.

At the G7 meeting in Carbis Bay, tensions with China are on the agenda for all seven leading industrial countries participating (Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, Great Britain and the USA). In this context, the human rights violations in the northwestern province of Xinjiang and the reaction to them will be discussed in particular. Joe Biden's government is pursuing a stricter policy towards China and wants to face the Chinese government together with its western partners.