Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

Abdullah named his project “Last Point”, as he brings his services to everyone. Through his project, he aspires to create a new source of income, armed with a strong will and desire to achieve success in this field of business.

Abdullah himself washes cars with great effort to provide car wash services. The duration of one car wash ranges from 45 minutes to an hour, depending on the size of the car and the additional services required from the customer.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launched the “Tajer Abu Dhabi” license in 2017, as part of its efforts to stimulate the economic climate and create a stimulating business environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the initiative contributes to strengthening the role of the private sector and enabling owners of micro, small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs to engage in more From 1,000 economic activities without the need for a workplace, which saves them a large part of the costs of establishing a business.

Abdullah says: “I am currently experimenting with car wash services for friends and relatives to get their opinions, whether positive or negative, to develop my services, and I will be ready in the coming weeks to officially launch my project.

He adds: “I accept criticism because, in my opinion, it is a means of development and improvement, but most of the opinions of my relatives and friends who have experienced the car wash service were positive and encouraging.”

He indicates that he is preparing to promote and market his project through social media platforms, and through friends and relatives who have tried the services it provides.

He said, “I am studying the launch of an application on smart phones through which individuals or companies can reserve cars for car washes, and provide the opportunity to conclude monthly partnerships for that.”

Abdullah expects that his project will witness a turnout from individuals who do not want to go to gas stations to wash cars because of heat or busyness, and also like women and people of determination.”

He asserts: “Although it is not common for the project owner to provide a car wash service with his own hands, as most projects enjoy through employees and workers, he enjoys doing so, and adds: “I encourage Emirati youth to do their projects themselves and with their own hands, as it is not shameful that A person does any job whatsoever.”

He says: “As a young man, I have a passion for cars, which made me think of this project to reach people and provide them with the best car wash services.” He added: “To do everything from A to Z in my project from management and implementation is essential to the success of the project, as it supports successful investment. I aspire, with the effort I am making now, for the project to succeed and achieve a profitable return on investment for me.”

Abdullah aspires, if his project succeeds and attracts customers, to expand in the future, to be a larger project that includes more than one car wash and partners with him to work with him to keep up with the demand.”

“I aspire to provide car wash services to companies and individuals,” he says.

About the cost of his project, Abdullah says: “After a great study and careful research, I was able to find high-quality equipment at prices ranging from 7 to 8 thousand dirhams, while their prices usually reach more than 13 thousand dirhams, as the equipment is characterized by its long life and high quality, and I always look For the success of my project in the long term, not just in the short term.”

Abdullah indicates that the offered prices range from 60 to 140 dirhams, and this depends on the size of the car and the services required of the customer.

Abdullah affirms: “My message to the youth is that will and determination are the basis for success, even in the presence of any challenges.”